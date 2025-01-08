Gail Marie Williams

Gail Marie Williams, 67, of Alpena passed away January 1, 2025 from a long battle of cancer with family by her side.

She was born in Rogers City to Geraldine and Howard Rickle March 12, 1956.

Gail is survived by her children, Jimmy of Alpena, Jody (Don) of Alpena, Billy of Lansing and Jolene and Jerry of Colorado; five grandchildren, Blake, DJ, Bella, Carter and Loralee; six siblings, Ernie and Randy of Alpena, Susan (Dale) of Hawks, Mary (Karl) of Cheboygan and Debbra (Doug) of Kentucky; as well as many nieces and nephews. Gail was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine; her father, Howard; a sister, Bonnie; a brother, Randy; and two children, Jamie and Richie.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.