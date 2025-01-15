Helen Mae Houser, 76, of Onaway, formerly of Highland, died at home Sunday, January 12, 2025. Born in Wyandotte February 6, 1948, she was the daughter of Cleo and Anne Brown. Blessed with more than 55 years of marriage, Helen married the love of her life, James “Jim” H. Houser, May 23, 1969, in Pontiac. They made their home in Highland where they raised their son and daughter.

Besides being a wife, mom, and homemaker, Helen worked as an executive secretary for the Troy location of Rose Exterminators. Shortly after retiring, she and Jim moved to northern Michigan to enjoy their retirement years. An avid golfer, Helen played in the Stoney Links Women’s Golf League for many years as well as golfing with Jim in the mixed league. They were members of the Black Lake Golf Club where they partnered every Monday night. Through their time playing golf, Helen and Jim met countless people who became wonderful friends.

In addition to golfing, Helen loved going to the casino. She was more than happy to visit any casino, anywhere, but frequented Odawa, Kewadin, and Bay Mills, not to mention she made more than 40 visits to Las Vegas during her lifetime. She preferred table games to slots and enjoyed playing in poker tournaments, mainly Texas Hold’em, which was her favorite. Helen’s other passion was “cruising,” and she was addicted! She and Jim took more than 45 cruises over the years with visits to the Caribbean, Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Mexico, Alaska, and many parts of Europe. One of their most memorable was with their children and grandchildren to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Helen had an appreciation for fine jewelry and was always looking for beautiful, unique pieces to add to her collection. Whether she was golfing, traveling, or at home for the day, Helen was adorned in her jewelry; bracelets, earrings, necklaces and a ring for every finger. She loved going out for dinner and had her favorite menu items at all the local restaurants. She loved to read, solve crossword puzzles, and watch the birds as they came to the feeders in her yard. Kindhearted and generous, Helen treated everyone like family. She treasured Jim, her children, and grandchildren, embracing every moment with them.

With her adventurous spirit and zest for living, Helen lived life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Surviving is Helen’s best friend, golf partner, travel companion and loving husband, Jim, of Onaway; a son, Michael (Tracy) of Highland; a daughter, Rhonda (Adam) Bierl of Highland; five grandchildren, Alexander, Zachary, Maxwell, Mikayla and Hunter; and her brother, Joe Brown of Clarkston; as well as nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charlie; and a sister, Ann “Bubbles.”

Visitation will be held at Chagnon Funeral Home today (Thursday, January 16) from 4 – 8 p.m. with a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Ottawa Park Cemetery in Clarkston. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a contribution in memory of Helen to the Special Olympics of Michigan.