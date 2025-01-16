Helping to preserve history of lighthouse

THERE IS no doubt that 40-Mile Lighthouse looks great any time of the year as this winter photo from this week can attest. It’s looked great over the years as well and the 40-Mile Point Lighthouse wants to show visitors with a new timeline display, but help is needed. If there are any longtime residents or children trying to clear out their parents’ belongings that have photos of the lighthouse and its buildings and are willing to let the society scan them, please contact Leonard Lohman at (513) 884-5963, the photos will be returned. The society is particularly looking for photos prior to 1996. The lighthouse and the park are owned and operated by the county. (Photo by Peter Jakey)