Joel Mitchell Haske

Joel Mitchell Haske, 70, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at MyMichigan Health Center in Alpena January 9, 2025. He was born in Alpena to Eugene and Audrey (White) Haske April 26, 1954. Joel graduated from Rogers City High School in 1972. Throughout his working years he painted and fixed up houses and rental properties, sailed on the Great Lakes briefly, and also had dabbled in real estate which brought him satisfaction and contentment. He enjoyed swimming in Lake Huron, riding his bike and “cruising town.” His daughter and family were very important to him. He always tried to appreciate the little things in life.

>He is survived by his daughter, Ashley (Kyle) Hincka of Rogers City; and two grandchildren, Karl Hincka and Kaylie Hincka.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Audrey.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, January 17, from 6 p.m. through time of his Celebration of Life at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a charity to be selected later.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.