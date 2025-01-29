With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth “Ken” Frank Operhall. Ken was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who passed away Friday, December 13, 2024, at the age of 71. Ken was born in Detroit and resided in Livonia and Huron Beach.

Ken retired from Ford as a team lead in maintenance. He was passionate about his music, and was a founding member of Motor City Sound that later became Mid-American Sound Systems. He supplied audio support to big names such as Robin Williams, Huey Lewis and the News, Roy Orbison and many more!

Ken loved spending time at his cottage, that he built with the help of his loved ones, at Huron Beach. Ken especially enjoyed gathering together with family, and community members for the Fourth of July to enjoy a huge audio choreographed fireworks display over Huron Beach that he and his son Shawn, as well as many friends and family put together every year! This phenomenal display of fireworks gave Ken the well-deserved name of “King of the Beach!”

Ken had the biggest heart, and would drop everything to help anyone in need and could answer any question you had! He had a one of a kind sense of humor and was the best storyteller! He will be missed by many, but he has left an everlasting imprint on everyone!

Ken

is preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Operhall; his parents, Frank and Irene Operhall; and his sister, Cheryl Gorski.

Ken leaves behind his children, Shawn Hilton (April), Cristie Operhall and Shannon Barrick (Brent); his grandchildren, Jayden Baehr, Logan and Sienna Hilton, Devyn Johnston, and Heather Lubic; his sister, Kathleen Operhall of Taylor and Huron Beach; his sisters-in-law; Linda Robinette and Kim Penn; a brother-in-law, David Penn (Terri); as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, dear friends and his favorite sidekick Freddy (Fred Fred).

A service in Ken’s honor was held at Lynch and Sons, in Walled Lake, Saturday, January 11. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a donation to one of the following charities that Ken gave to: Tunnel for Towers Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project or Capuchin Soup Kitchen.