Laurie Lynn Bark

Laurie Lynn Bark passed away January 27, 2025 with her family by her side following a long battle with many ailments. Laurie was born in Mount Clemens to Jerry and Linda (Haselhuhn) Longtine November 15, 1970.

In May of 1992 she married Jason Bark. They moved to Rogers City in 2003 where they raised their two children and to be close to her parents. Laurie enjoyed her many house pets over the years, feeding the birds and chipmunks, and spending time with her two grandkids. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.

Laurie is survived by her husband of almost 33 years, Jason; two children, Christopher Bark and Emily (Brad) Haske; and two grandchildren, Gunnar Haske and Paislee Haske.

Private services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.