Linda Sue Speen, 83, of Rogers City passed away unexpectedly at home January 17, 2025.

She was born in Detroit to Paul and Helen (Damon) Smith October 21, 1941.

Linda graduated from McKenzie High School in Detroit in 1959. On June 3, 1961 she married David Speen in Detroit. Linda graduated from Schoolcraft College in 1980 as an accredited records technician. She and David moved to Rogers City following retirement in 1997.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening and watching Westerns on television. She volunteered at Seconds on Third Resale Shop and was member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, the Red Hatters and Zonta Club of Rogers City.

She is survived by her husband, David; three children, Laurie Katherine (Guy) Houseman of Howell, Maria Dawn (Kevin) Piatkowski of Redford and Joseph David (Stephanie) Speen of Brighton; seven grandchildren, John (Stefanie) Rossi, Paul (Rosie) Rossi, Vincent Rossi, David VanDusen, Ryan Lloyd, Allie Speen and Olivia Speen; and six great-grandchildren, Abrianna, Johnny, Gabriel, Collins, Soa and Sonny.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Paul; her sister, Joan Conner; and her brother, Mike Smith.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, January 23) from 4-8 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. foll

owed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Don Geyman officiating.

Interment will take place in the spring at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in memory of Linda Speen to Friends Together, 105 Prentiss St., Alpena, Michigan 49707; local flowers shops: Everwild Flower Market 907-209-6282 or Rogers City Flower Shop 989-734-3013.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.