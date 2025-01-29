Melvin Dale Freier

Melvin Dale Freier, known to his friends as "Porky," died Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at MyMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. Melvin was born February 22, 1942 in Kawkawlin to the late Sterling and Marie (Hawkins) Freier. Well-known to the folks in Ocqueoc, Porky worked for the township at the waste transfer station and tended bar at the Jolly Dutchman. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and an active member of the Forest Preston American Legion in Onaway. Porky will be remembered for his friendly disposition and as a loyal and loving friend.

Surviving are two sons, Brian Freier and Randy Freier, both of Alpena; a brother, Paul Freier of Ocqueoc; and nieces, nephews and friends. Porky was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wesley Freier; and a sister, Hazel Olmsted.

As were his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in May at the Ocqueoc Township Hall.

Porky’s final resting place will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Ocqueoc.