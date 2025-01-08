Michael Anthony Smigelski, 92, of Long Lake passed away at Medilodge in Alpena December 31, 2024.

He was born in Krakow Township to Michael and Anna (Modrzynski) Smigelski April 25, 1932.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anna; five children, Deborah (Kenneth) Worm of Waters, Michael Jr. (Ginger) Smigelski of Charolotte, Nancy (Don) Denomme of Alpena, Gary Smigelski of P

otterville and Dale Smigelski of Commerce Township; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Loretta Petrosky of South Lyon; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Smigelski of Posen.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, January 7, where the rosary was recited followed military honors accorded by Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7804 and a prayer service that evening. Visitation resumed Wednesday at St. Casimir Catholic Church until time of Mass with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Interment followed at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan in memory of Michael Smigelski. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.