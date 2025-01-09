Monday, January 13, 2025

New Year’s baby makes debut

Editor

Luke James-Thomas Klave, born at 1:01 a.m. Jan. 4 is the Presque Isle County New Year’s baby for 2025.

The son of Brianna Bailey and Nicolas Klave, Luke entered the world at 6 pounds, 4.4 ounces and measured 19 inches at birth. He was born at MyMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

He will receive a welcome with gifts provided by generous local merchants. 

The long list of prizes are as follows: $25 gift certificate, Plath’s Meats; $50 new youth member reward, Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union; gift basket, Harborside Bath & Body; $50 gift certificate, Save A Lot; $20 gift certificate, Adrian’s Marathon; $25 gift certificate, Rygwelski’s or Main Street Deli; newborn package of diapers, Tom’s Family Market; flower arrangement ($35 value), Rogers City Flower Shop; $25 gift certificate, Bishop Chevrolet of Rogers City; $25 gift certificate, Wood Winds Restaurant; $25 gift certificate, Pure of Heart Emporium; $25 prepaid gift card, Painter Petroleum Marathon; one gallon of ACE Royal Satin Paint, ($38.15 value) Rogers City ACE Hardware; $20 gift certificate, The Lighthouse Restaurant; $20, Nautical Lanes; two, 5-by-7 photos, J & L Camera & Electronics; an oil change (value $50 up to five quarts) Nautical City Quick Lube and a one-year subscription to the Presque Isle County Advance. 

