Ocqueoc Twp. standoff ends in loss of life for subject

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

The tranquility of a winter afternoon in one of the most picturesque areas of Presque Isle County was broken with the sound of gunfire Saturday, Jan. 18 .

In an Ocqueoc Township farmhouse along North Ocqueoc Road, a 59-year-old male, who was described as a roommate, was found dead in his basement with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a seven-and-one-half-hour standoff with the Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department and other police agencies. Other than two dogs shot and wounded inside the home, and later euthanized, there were no injuries.

According to Presque Isle County sheriff Joe Brewbaker, it all started with a wellness check of a woman who owns the home.

“She got a message out to a family member that she needed help, she felt like she was being held hostage,” said Brewbaker. “My deputy arrived, and upon arrival, a 49-year-old female came out of the residence, with a male subject behind her.

“My deputy had his gun in hand and requested that the male subject show his hands, the guy did not and there was an exchange of gunfire.”

The deputy and woman were able to get to a safe location.

“He called in assistance as the male subject went back into the house and was barricaded in the house,” said Brewbaker. “I arrived a few minutes later, along with another deputy. I had the female subject in my vehicle until we could get the ambulance to look at her. She made statements that there were possible explosive materials and other weapons in the house.”

Brewbaker requested further assistance that was provided by the Michigan State Police (MSP), the Rogers City Police Department, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and other counties. The intersection of Pomranke Highway and Ocqueoc were used as a command center since there is nobody living in the house on the corner.

“At that time, I called MSP, because it was an officer involved shooting, to take over that part of it and to assist us with getting the subject out of the house as safe as we could,” said Brewbaker.

MSP brought in their emergency response team and a bomb squad to assist.

“They assisted us on the scene with finding the subject, that was done with robots and drones, so nobody had to an engage him,” said Brewbaker.

The subject was taken to Grand Rapids for an autopsy. His name was being withheld with the ongoing investigation by MSP into the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.

“The (MSP) Alpena post was outstanding, the bomb squad showed up with all their tools, outstanding, I cannot thank them enough,” said Brewbaker. “And she’s back home. We helped her tape up her windows and we will continue to help her, check on her.”