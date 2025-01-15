Roger R. LaFave, known to his friends as “Skin,” 63, of Onaway, died Friday, January 10, 2025, at Medilodge of Cheboygan.

The son of Joseph and Beverly (Hanel) LaFave, Roger was born in Onaway February 24, 1961. He was raised on a farm in a home full of love and all the wonderful chaos that comes with seven siblings, foreign exchange students, and whoever else was staying with the LaFaves at any given time. He was brought up to help with farm chores, attend church on Sunday, and share meals together with family. He attended school in Onaway and graduated in the class of 1979. He went on to work for Painter Petroleum delivering fuel oil and later tended bar at Stoney Creek Lounge, the Onaway Bar, and wedding receptions. With his enormous collection of music, Roger deejayed at local bars, weddings and other events.

In his youth Roger enjoyed fishing with his buddies and all the things siblings, cousins and friends do together on a farm. He later took up golf, played on the Stoney Links Men’s League, and had a lot of great times on the golf course with the guys he regularly played with. To say Roger was anything but enthusiastic when it came to camping would be an understatement. Setting up camp included his set of inflatable furniture and a portable hot tub. He eventually bought a motorhome and knew (and made use of) every feature, bell and whistle. A bit of a grill master, Roger loved to barbecue. It was a common sight to drive by his house and see him tending the grill. He always looked forward to spring when he could take his 1979 Camaro out of storage and put her back on the road. He really loved that car!

At some point Roger discovered YouTube which he became quite fond of. Some might say he was addicted to watching videos which he often sent to his friends and family. He was always excited to tell everyone about some awesome video he watched and a visit with Roger meant he would be pulling up his latest YouTube find. His favorite YouTube personality was Cletus McFarland and his team of racers, mechanics and friends. Roger loved watching them build and race their crazy cars on the Freedom Factory racetrack.

A lifelong resident of Onaway, Roger was well-known in the community. He had an eclectic collection of friends and a nickname for everyone. Unapologetically himself, Roger lived his life on his own terms with complete authenticity. He will be missed by his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and hilarious sense of humor. He truly brought the life to the party. No matter the circumstance, you’d always leave with a story of something funny/crazy Roger did while you were with him. Generous, he would give his last dollar to help someone in need. Roger’s greatest passion was his children and grandchildren. He loved the sound of their voices when they called and their visits brought him tremendous joy and happiness.

Roger is survived by his children, Jason LaFave of Onaway and Michelle (Stu) Mills of Cheboygan; and three grandchildren who

he adoringly referred to as “his little rats,” JD, Blythe and Dorian. He also leaves his sisters, Alice (Ken) Szymoniak of Millersburg, Dorothy (Ken) Tolfree of Freeland, Ann (Jim) Price of Onaway, April (Loren) Wilcox of Canada Creek Ranch and Betsy (Ronnie) Horan of Rosebush; a brother, Larry of Onaway; a sister-in-law, Penny LaFave of Onaway; his friend, former wife, and mother of their children, Marsha Palazzolo of Tower; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; a brother, Joe; a sister, Debra; a nephew Joey; and parents, Joe and Bev LaFave.

At this time Roger will be honored by his family privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory or Roger to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund.