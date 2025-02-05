Albert C. Chojnacki

Albert C. Chojnacki, 88, of Hawks passed away at home January 28, 2025. He was born in Metz to Anthony and Clara (Gorlewski) Pine August 18, 1936.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille; four children, Dominic Chojnacki, Jo Ann Witkowski, Patrick (Leigh) Chojnacki and Richard (Lois) Chojnacki; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Marian (Louis) Urban, Dolores Bruski, Joseph, Arthur (Barb) and Benedict.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

