Alexander “Alex” R. Malocha, 86, of Tawas City passed away peacefully at home with his family February 12, 2025. Alex was born September 12, 1938 in Rogers City to Alexander and Alfreda (Ode) Malocha.

Alex joined the U.S. Air Force, serving four years in France and Germany. After serving his country he met Barbara “Barb” (Pankowski) Malocha and was married at St. Louis the King Parish in Detroit July 14, 1962. They lived much of their married life in Saginaw where Alex worked in retail sales and the General Motors Parts Plant. Alex and Barbara retired to Tawas in 2019.

Alex is survived by his wife, Barb; their eight children, Michael (Michele) Malocha, Ralph Malocha, Mark (Vikki Pouzar) Malocha, Paul Malocha, Mary

Malocha, Kenneth (Raquel Duimstra) Malocha, Thomas Malocha and Rachel (Will) Kolstad; his two brothers, Allen (Jane Clay) Malocha and Joseph (Kay Zarr) Malocha; a sister-in-law, Gail Malocha; six grandchildren, Michael, Maxwell, Mark II, James, Jacob and Skylar Ann; and nieces and nephews, Brandy, Whitney, Shannon, Ryan, Steve, Kellie, Jason, Chad, Michelle, Shari, Cory, Thea, Mary, Edward, Kathy, David and Jessica.

Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Captain Alexander and Alfreda Malocha; his brothers, Jerrold Malocha and Donald Malocha; and nieces, Brooke Malocha, Lynnette Bilbro and Jamie Bilbro.

Funeral Mass for Alex was Tuesday, February 18, at Holy Family Church in East Tawas. Alex was laid to rest February 19 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Saginaw. Memorials may be made to Harbor Lights Pregnancy & Information Center in East Tawas, www.pregnancyhelpandsupport.org.