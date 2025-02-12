Bernard “Bernie” David Soik, 80, of Posen passed away peacefully at home February 8, 2025.

He was born in Posen to Anthony and Martha (Grenkowicz) Soik November 20, 1944.

Bernie graduated from Posen High School in 1963. On June 4, 1977 he married Patricia Marlow at St. Casimir Catholic Church. He and his family ran the family’s dairy farm for many years until retiring in 2007. Bernie drove school bus in the Posen area for 34 years. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus and was an active member of St. Casimir Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; four children, Julie (Robert) Talaska of Davison, David (Mary) Odalovich of Davison, Eric (Anna) Soik of Posen and Ambre (Patrick) Kruczynski of Alpena; 11 grandchildren, Brianna (fiancé Tony Selley) Talaska, Bailey Talaska, Rebecca Talaska, Makayla (fiancé, Andrew Nelson) Odalovich, Samantha (fiancé, James Alband) Odalovich, Ethan Soik, Alexander Soik, Kaitlynn (Kenny Adair) Kruczynski, Elijah Kruczynski, EmmaJo Kruczynski and Elliott Kruczynski; bonus son, Patrick Gearardo; a sister, Anita Cormier; a brother, John (Phyllis) Soik; a sister-in-law, Julie Soik; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Martha; seven siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Beck Fune

ral Home today (Thursday, February 13) from 4-8 p.m. where the 3rd Degree Knights will lead the rosary at 6:30 p.m.followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at St. Casimir Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Interment will take place in the spring at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Casimir Catholic Church in memory of Bernard Soik.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.