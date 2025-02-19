City of Rogers CIty City Council Minutes

MINUTES OF THE

REGULAR MEETING

OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON

JANUARY 21, 2025

Mayor McLennan called the meeting to order at 6 pm.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, VanderWall and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Adair/VanderWall, to approve the agenda with the addition of the City Attorney issue.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Fuhrman/Bielas, that the minutes of the Workshop and Regular Council Meeting of January 7, 2025 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE

APPROVAL:

Adair/Fuhrman, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $151,196.97 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED

BUSINESS:

MARINA STAFFING

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-9

A motion was made by Council Member Fuhrman, seconded by Council Member Adair, to table the Marina Staffing issue until additional information is gathered.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

SOCIAL DISTRICT

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-10

Adair/Bielas, with the hours from 11 am to 11 pm:

WHEREAS, the City of Rogers City desires to revitalize its downtown area and promote economic growth; and

WHEREAS, the establishment of a Social District, as defined by MCL 436.1551, can create a vibrant and inviting atmosphere for residents and visitors; and

WHEREAS, a Social District allows for the consumption of alcoholic beverages within designated outdoor areas, supporting local businesses and enhancing the quality of life for our community; and

WHEREAS, the City Council believes that a well-managed Social District can be a valuable asset to Rogers City, promoting tourism, supporting local businesses, and fostering a sense of community;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Rogers City that:

Support for Social District: The City Council supports the establishment of a Social District within the following designated boundaries:

• Dettloff, between Pinewood and State, State, between Third and Dettloff, Third, between State and Woodward, Depot (all), Huron, between Third and Lake, Michigan, between Third and Lake, Erie, between Fourth and Lake. Lake, between Huron and Ontario, Ontario, between Lake and First, Woodward, between Third and First, First, between Ontario and Ira, Northshore Park, Lakeside Park (including Rogers City Marina), Westminster Park, Sports Park.

Formation of a Working Group: A working group shall be formed to:

•Develop a comprehensive plan for the implementation and operation of the Social District.

• Address potential concerns and develop mitigation strategies.

• Engage with local businesses, residents, and stakeholders to gather input and address any concerns.

• Draft and recommend necessary ordinances and regulations for the successful operation of the Social District.

Public Input: The City Council encourages public input and feedback on the proposed Social District throughout the planning and implementation process.

Collaboration: The City Council will collaborate with local law enforcement, business owners, and community organizations to ensure the safe and successful operation of the Social District.

Monitoring and Evaluation: The City Council will regularly monitor the impact of the Social District and evaluate its effectiveness in achieving its intended goals.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this Resolution shall take effect immediately.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY ATTORNEY

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-11

Bielas/Adair, to continue to retain Blaise Ryan as City Attorney with same terms and reach out and utilize the Fahey Law Firm as needed, which will be determined by the City Attorney and City Manager. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

2ND QUARTER FINANCIAL REPORT/BUDGET AMENDMENTS

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-12

Bielas/Adair, to approve the FY2024-2025 2nd quarter finance report and budget amendments as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

POVERTY EXEMPTIONS

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-13

Fuhrman/VanderWall, to approve the 2025 Poverty Exemption Policy, Resolution and Guidelines as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

EGLE ENERGY GRANT AGREEMENT

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-14

Fuhrman/VanderWall, to approve the EGLE Energy Grant Agreement as present and authorize City Mgr. Hefele to sign said agreement.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

LOAN TO DDA

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-15

Adair/VanderWall, to approve a loan from the City of Rogers City Community Growth Fund to the Rogers City Main Street/DDA in the amount of $160,000 for 15 years at 3% interest and authorize Mayor McLennan to send a letter supporting the project.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, VanderWall and McLennan.

Nays – Fuhrman, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:36 p.m.

MINUTES OF THE

REGULAR MEETING

OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON

JANUARY 7, 2025

Mayor McLennan called the meeting to order at 10:01 am with the Pledge of Allegiance.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, VanderWall and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Adair/VanderWall, to approve the agenda with the addition trout river park usage.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, VanderWall and McLennan.

Nays – Bielas and Fuhrman the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Fuhrman/Bielas, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of December 17, 2024 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Fuhrman, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $491,135.61 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

Mayor Pro Tem

Mayor McLennan requested nominations for the 2025 Mayor Pro Tem.

Council Member Fuhrman nominated Council Member Bielas and Council Member Adair nominated Council Member VanderWall. A vote was taken and Council Member Bielas receiving three votes, is the Mayor Pro Tem for 2025.

NEW BUSINESS:

MARINA MATTERS

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-1

Fuhrman/Bielas, to appoint Kaleb Budnick as Harbor Master effective April 1, 2025 with salary structure as outlined in Manager’s report.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-2

Adair/VanderWall, to approve a $5,000 bonus for Harbor Master Wayne Saile.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, VanderWall and McLennan.

Nays – Bielas and Fuhrman, the motion carried.

CITY ATTORNEY

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-3

Adair/VanderWall, to schedule a workshop to interview the City Attorney candidates.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, VanderWall and McLennan.

Nays – Fuhrman, the motion carried.

2025 PARADES

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-4

Fuhrman/Bielas, to approve 2025 parades including the Little League Parade, Memorial Day Parade, Flag Day Parade, Pirate Parade, Nautical Festival Grand Parade, Nautical Festival Antique Car Parade, Nautical Festival Kiddie Parade, RCHS Fall Homecoming Parade, Halloween Parade and Christmas Light Parade. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

DPW ITEMS FOR SALE

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-5

VanderWall/Adair, to approve the sale of the items as listed in the Manager’s report.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPOINTMENTS

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-6

Fuhrman/Bielas, to appoint Council Member Bielas to HUNT, Council Member Fuhrman to the Planning Commission, Council Member Adair to the Harbor Advisory Committee, Housing Commission and Ambulance Authority, Council Member VanderWall to the Parks and Recreation Commission and Fire Authority and Mayor McLennan to NEMCOG, MS/DDA, Planning and Presque Isle Emergency Management.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-7

Bielas/Fuhrman, to approve the re-appointment of Dave Walters and Mohammad Elkamish to the Planning Commission with the term to expire December 2027.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 2025-8

Fuhrman/Adair, to approve the request of the Vogelheim family’s for use of Trout River Park July 21 – July 27, 2025.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 11:20 am.