Eric Brege will return as varsity baseball coach after all

Sixty people from the community, including 10 Rogers City baseball players, filled the high school library for a special meeting of the Rogers City Area Schools board of education, urging the reappointment of varsity baseball coach Eric Brege and his volunteer assistants.

Several people spoke during the public comment period before athletic director Karl Grambau again recommended Brege’s hiring for another year. The board took it to a vote and approved Brege’s hiring on a unanimous vote, 7-0.

February 10, the motion by board member Scott Orr died for a lack of support. This time, board member Tom Catalano made the motion and it was supported by Orr.

Following the vote there was a resounding round of applause and relief that Brege and assistants Chuck Krueger and Austin Brege would be back in 2025.

Baseball practices will be starting next month.