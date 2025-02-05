Louise C. Misiak, 99, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at Medilodge of Rogers City, Monday afternoon February 3, 2025.

She was born to Alex and Constane Rybicki December 4, 1925, in Metz. She married Anthony “Tony” Misiak May 14, 1945, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Metz.

“Mom loved and cared for her family unconditionally and we in turn did the same for her.” She made many homemade pillowcases for her kids, grandkids and friends. Her other pleasures were playing cards with her sisters on holy Thursday (every Thursday), playing bingo, and occasional trips to the casino. Her greatest love was having the grandkids come up in the summer, to spend a few weeks at a time with her.

Leaving behind to carry on her legacy are her three children, Diane (Mick) Wojtaszek, Rich Misiak and Bonnie (Bob) Haske; grandchildren, Shannon (Danny), Sheila (Jeff), Tiffany, Rachel (Bill), Holly (Kyle), Nikki (Matt), Erin (Steve), Sarah (Dave), Kristin (Zach) and Nick (Kathryn); great-grandchildren, Casey, Danny, Chelsea (Michael), Eric, Stacey, Jacob, Emily, Marissa, Brooke, Bill, K.J. (Lauren), Tor

i (Hunter), Reagan, London, Kenzie, Logan, Ayla, Aidan, Zach, Miller, and Huni; a great-great-granddaughter, Nuala; and two sisters, Lorraine Micketti and Delores Budnick.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tony in 1978; a daughter, Carol in 2023; a son-in-law, Larry; a grandson-in-law John; a brother and four sisters.

Arrangements are in the care of Hentkowski Funeral Home and a memorial Mass will be held in her honor in the spring. Online condolences may be sent to hentkowskifuneral.com.

Memorials are suggested to St. Ignatius Catholic Church or Medilodge of Rogers City.