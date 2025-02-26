Margo Joan Javelov (Margo Gatzke Jr.; Maggie), 63, of Rochester, passed into eternal life February 19, 2025. Beloved wife of Eric Luttrell; loving mother of Blake (Alexis) and Grant; stepmother to Amanda (Kyle), Justine (Jerome), Jacob, Emma and Alexa; surviving parents Robert and Margo Gatzke Sr.; step-grandmother of Charlotte and Elizabeth; sister of Greta (Bill) Evo, Lisa (Murray) Schmidt and Sara Simon (significant other, Anthony); aunt to Annamica Delabbio, Angelina Delabbio, Samuel Schmidt, Maxwell Schmidt, Scott Simon and Drew Simon.

Margo was raised in Rogers City.

Margo had a strong love for all family, and especially for her husband Eric and her children, Blake and Grant. Margo deeply valued her friendships.

Margo often organized the many wonderful get-togethers, events, and trips, whether it was 1:1, a few who were available, or when all were available.

Margo was a graduate of Central Michigan University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry, biology.

Margo was a successful pharmaceutical representative for over two decades. She then worked for Electromed, promoting the Smart Vest for airway clearance. After she was diagnosed with cancer, her company respectfully gave her the Grit Award that they developed just for her.

Margo got more involved in the RNC after her diagnosis and was a delegate.

She volunteered for Michigan Fair Elections and co-authored two articles on voter fraud prevention that were published.

Margo felt that her diagnosis of stage IV cancer three years ago was because God wanted her to bring others closer to Him and He was going to use her for that mission. She took up her cross and carried it selflessly.

Margo is very passionate about the small things in life, especially the birds that visited her beautiful backyard.

Margo lived her life here wide, marveling about small beauties and details that she saw each day that burgeoned her life experience to the fullest.

Funeral service was held Monday, February 24, in Rochester. Margo was placed to rest at Mt. Avon Cemetery. Suggested memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.