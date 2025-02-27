Michigan Avenue project back on the table for consideration

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

There could be a kickoff meeting in May and possibly a workshop session for the proposed greening of Michigan Avenue project along the Avenue of Flags.

At the Feb. 18 meeting of the Rogers City City Council, mayor Scott McLennan said he placed the topic on the agenda for discussion because he has been hearing from both sides regarding the proposed project.

“I want people to weigh in, because there is some great benefits, but I understand there are a lot of feelings on the other side,” said McLennan. “We want to get all the facts in front of people, have everyone keep an open mind, and then make a decision. This needs to be a community discussion.”

The final decision, that someday will be in the hands of the City Council, is not a done deal.

Through the environmental organization Huron Pines, the city secured $225,000 in grant/foundation dollars toward the conversion of the west lane of Michigan Avenue, between Lake and Third, from asphalt to park space and nonmotorized trail.

The cash match on the project is $100,000 for construction and $10,000 for construction engineering. The estimated cost to crush/shape/pave the portion of road that would instead be converted to park is $160,000 at present and will only climb, according to city manager Joe Hefele.

The section between Lake and First is 72 feet wide, while the section between First and Third is 32 feet wide (40 feet from curb to opposite side of raised medians). The project would accomplish the following:

• Create a pedestrian pathway between the marina and lakefront to the Third Street business district;

• Significantly reduce the stormwater flowing from the street system directly into Lake Huron;

• Reduce long-term costs by eliminating the amount of asphalt needed to maintain and repair.

The flagpoles themselves would remain where they are, as would the access to First and Second streets, the alley between First and Second, and the Presque Isle County Courthouse employee parking lot. The eastern side of the road would include both a two-way driving lane and parking lane.

“I had proposed closing the aforementioned alley to through traffic, allowing the alley to be used for parking for the flower shop, while still granting the homeowners to the west access off Huron Avenue,” stated Hefele in his Feb. 18 manager’s report.

One First Street address that currently has a driveway off Michigan would instead need to be accessed off First.

“We also need to look at the best way to handle the intersection of Michigan and Third, which becomes a bit awkward with this change,” stated Hefele. “Council voted to support an application for funding in 2023 and, while there remains time to work through the remaining issues with construction not scheduled until 2026.”

“The grant is there if we want to use it,” said McLennan, “But it does not mean we have to use it. I’m still personally interested in hearing from people. I think we need to understand what the overall project would look like and would it be an improvement over what we have currently.”

“I’ve been doing the best I can to tell people that we are looking at taking the pavement and turning that into green land. You would have a bike trail that goes down to the harbor. It would be an open area that catches storm runoff. For me currently, I’m in favor of it because the cost to repave that side if $160,000.”

Councilman Larry Fuhrman, who manages Family Fare, said he has heard from residents about the issues that come with the project.

“It’s the same questions that were asked the first time this came up,” said Fuhrman. “The turn off of Third, the alleyway, it’s the same questions…we need to be up front with people on what we are doing and how we are going to do it.”

“You never want to surprise a community,” said McLennan.

“And maybe use part of the meeting to go down there,” added Fuhrman.

If approved by council, the project could get underway in 2026.