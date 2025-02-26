Pauline Kathryn Idalski, 102, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at Medilodge in Rogers City February 20, 2025.

She was born in Pulawski Township to Frank and Rose (Wojt) Darga June 24, 1922.

Pauline lived a long, beautiful life filled with faith and love for her family and friends. Busia loved to cook, raise beautiful flower gardens, and share stories of her life; she always had a spot at her table for all. She will be missed by many but her legacy will continue through her family and those that loved her. She has left behind wonderful memories that will be treasured for years. Pauline was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Women’s Church United, St. Ignatius Catholic Church and its Rosary Society.

She is survived by seven children, Raymond (Carol) Idalski of Charlotte, Laurine (Garland) Repke of Rogers City, Florian (Grace) Idalski of Presque Isle, Ralph (Judy) Idalski of Presque Isle, Anthony Idalski of Indiana, Denice (Alvin) Romel of Posen and Gary Idalski of Rogers City; many grandchildren; quite a few great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandson.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phil; sisters and brothers, Bernard (Theresa) Darga, Julia (Stanley) Gabrysiak, Leo (Cecilia) Darga, Stanley (Eleanor) Darga, Harry (Alice) Darga, Clarence (Eleanor) Darga, Helen (Walter) Hamblin, Mary (Sam) Kuffel, Emil (Agnes) Darga, Frank (Agnes) Darga and Phil (Martha) Darga; and a grandson, SPC Nicholas Idalski.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, February 24, from 4-8 p.m. where the Daughter

s of Isabella and the Rosary Society led the rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation resumed Tuesday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church until time of Mass with the Revs. Don Geyman and Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Interment will take place in the spring at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Ignatius School’s Angel Fund or to American Cancer Society in memory of Pauline Idalski.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.