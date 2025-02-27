Snowmobile show set for this weekend in Rogers City

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Organizers of the 21st Rogers City Antique and Vintage Snowmobile Show (RCAVSS) are hopeful, with the uptick in temperatures earlier this week, there is enough snow remaining at the KC Hall south of Rogers City to ensure a fun weekend.

A week ago, on the heels of the largest snowstorm of the season, the stage had been set perfectly, especially with members of the Antique Snowmobile Club of America (ASCA) planning to be here for the first time since 2017.

“ASCA could not do any of their demonstrations because, up until the day before the show, we had no snow,” said RCAVSS committee chairman Dan Derry. “We ended up getting 20 inches of snow the day before, but they canceled all of their demonstrations.”

This year, the snow needs to stop melting for it to happen Saturday starting at noon.

“We will have people coming from South Dakota, Canada, Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin,” said Derry. “We have some pretty significant people coming that are part of that organization.”

The two-day event starts tomorrow at noon with the ride out to the Nighthawk Inn in Hawks, but that might be tough this year with most of the snow on the shoulder gone; however, there will be a bus or other forms of transportation to get to Hawks. The Northeastern State Trail adjacent to the bar still had snow after the warm-up early this week.

Friday night, the cornhole tournament returns to the inside of the KC Hall along with an all new spitzer tournament. Both will be starting at 7 p.m.

Registration for Saturday’s show and swap starts at 9 a.m. with the featured sleds being rear-engine snowmobiles.

The whitefish dinner and pork dinner starts Saturday at 5 p.m. As always, the whitefish will be coming from the Lake Michigan town of Naubinway.

“Whitefish is a very good fish, if it is prepared right, that’s the key,” said Derry. “You have to know someone who knows how to cook it and my cousin and his wife will be here and does an excellent job cooking it. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

Following the trophy presentations, the raffle winners will be announced and there will be the live auction.

The local band, “Unknowns,” with members from Alpena, Millersburg and Ocqueoc, and have been playing at bars in the area every weekend, will be playing from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.