Stanley “Stan” Kostanty Krajnik, 77, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home February 17, 2025.

He was born in Alpena to Joseph and Anastasia (Laniewski) Krajnik July 29, 1947.

On April 16, 1966 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Liz” Fuhrman at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Stan served in the United States Army from 1967-1969. When he returned home, he worked as a mechanic for different dealerships, service stations and tire stores then in 1991 he and his brother-in-law, Harry Jaeger, opened K-J Shell. Three years later he and Liz bought the station and renamed it K-J Alignment. After 31 years of running K-J, he sold the business to Frank and Amanda Jumper. On November 4, 2017 he received business of the year award from the chamber of commerce. Stan enjoyed bowling, he won the city championship in 1994. He also enjoyed throwing horseshoes and playing cards with family. He was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, the 3rd degree Knights of Columbus and 4th degree Color Corps.

Stan is survived by three children, Amy Calhoun of Rogers City, Susan (Derald) Leaym of Alpena and Stanley Krajnik of Rogers City; four grandchildren, Andrew, Crystal, Robert and Angie (Tanner) Andrews; a great-granddaughter, Zoey; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Liz after 48 years of marriage; a baby daughter, Cindy; eight brothers, Chester, Edmund, John, Frank, Alex, Albert, Cash and Ignatius; and two sisters, Sophie Brooks and Irene Pastell.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Thurs

day, February 27, from 4-8 p.m. where the Knights of Columbus will lead the rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, February 28, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of his Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Don Geyman officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will offer a military tribute at church immediately following Mass. Inurnment will take place in the spring at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the the 4th degree Chalice Fund in memory of Stanley Krajnik.

