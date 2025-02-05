Thomas “Tom” J. Brege, 75, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home February 4, 2025.

He was born in Rogers City to Enos and Lois “Janette” (Aikens) Brege May 17, 1949.

Tom graduated from Rogers City High School in 1967. He began his sailing career in 1971 and retired in 2004 as an engineer for the Great Lakes Fleet. On September 6, 1980, he married Michelle Minelli in Rogers City. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He took great pride in making fishing poles for family and friends. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, spending time with them and other family members camping was an annual summertime event.

Tom is survived by his wife, Michelle; three children, Michael (Betty Jo) Brege of Grant, Katie (Eric) Kasubowski of Posen and Adam (Ashley) Brege of Martinez, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Kyle, Ely, Ava, Gia, Ian, Brynn, Evan and Mila; three siblings, Lois Smits of Traverse City, Edward (Patty) Brege of Rogers City and Carla Brege of Ypsilanti.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Enos and Lois “Janette”; and

an infant sister, Mary.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, February 10, from 4-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at Sunrise Christian Church, 450 Linden St., Rogers City, Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Glenn Smith officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Presque Isle County Sportsmen’s Club or Sunrise Christian Church in memory of Tom Brege.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.