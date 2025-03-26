Ann Anastasia Haske, 91, of Alpena passed away peacefully at Besser Senior Living Center in Alpena March 20, 2025.

She was born in Posen on the family farm to Stanley and Agnes (Kierzek) Roznowski June 6, 1933.

On October 29, 1952, she married Cornelius Haske at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Ann enjoyed cooking, canning, hunting and playing pool. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Ann was a dedicated member of St. Dominic Catholic Church its choir and the Daughter’s of Isabella.

She is survived by six children, Monica (Kenneth) Fleming of Hawks, Donna Mae (Ray) Rokita of Lansing, Martha Tabor of Crossville, Tennessee, Matthew C. (Ruby) Haske of Alpena, Timothy (Lisa) Haske of Ossineke and Patrick (fiancée, Natalie) Haske of Lansing; 10 grandchildren, Eric (Kiley) Fleming, Tonya (Nathan) Langlois, Erin (Joshua) Brege, Christine Tabor, Ashley (Kyle) Hanson, Everett Haske, Olivia Haske, TJ Haske, Mackinley Haske and Maia Haske; and eight great-grandchildren, Evan, Avery Ann, Micah, Morgan, Elise, Logan, Levi and Myles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius; and all of her siblings, Esther, Helen, Martha, Eugene, Sylves

ter, Betty, Cecelia, Regina, Raymond, Leonard, Alphonse, Bruno and Sally.

Visitation was at St. Dominic Catholic Church Tuesday, March 25, through time of her Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Internment will take place at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Dominic Catholic Church or Hospice of Michigan in memory of Ann Haske.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.