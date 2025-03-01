Bowlers, wrestlers at state tournaments

Several Presque Isle County athletes are competing at state tournaments this weekend. At Ford Field in Detroit, Rogers City sophomore Hudson Derry is in the Division 4 individual wrestling tournament. He lost to top-seeded Fred Hammond of LakeVille High School by pin at 2:19. Then Colton Collinsworth of Gobles to a 10-7 win over Derry to end his run at the tournament.

Onaway’s Levi Right lost to Chaz Underwood of White Pigeon by pin at 1:32 and by fall to Solomon Fisher of Mayville in 1:59.

The Rogers City bowling team qualified eighth to make the bracket round. They faced Houghton Lake, who qualified first, and lost 3-2. Gabe Mina is in the individual finals Saturday.

Details from bowling and wrestling will be in the next edition of the Advance.