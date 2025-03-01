Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Presque Isle County Advance, Onaway Outlook

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance, Onaway Outlook
Local News 

Bowlers, wrestlers at state tournaments

Editor

Several Presque Isle County athletes are competing at state tournaments this weekend. At Ford Field in Detroit, Rogers City sophomore Hudson Derry is in the Division 4 individual wrestling tournament. He lost to top-seeded Fred Hammond of LakeVille High School by pin at 2:19. Then Colton Collinsworth of Gobles to a 10-7 win over Derry to end his run at the tournament. 

Onaway’s Levi Right lost to Chaz Underwood of White Pigeon by pin at 1:32 and by fall to Solomon Fisher of Mayville in 1:59.

The Rogers City bowling team qualified eighth to make the bracket round. They faced Houghton Lake, who qualified first, and lost 3-2. Gabe Mina is in the individual finals Saturday. 

Details from bowling and wrestling will be in the next edition of the Advance. 

Verified by MonsterInsights