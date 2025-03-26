Cheryl Lynn Woodring

Cheryl Lynn Woodring, 63, of Traverse City passed away, Monday March 17, 2025 surrounded with her loving family at her side. Cheryl was born January 16, 1962, in Great Falls, Montana, to Edgar and Delores (Fleming) Zampich. She was raised in Rogers City and graduated with the Class of 1980. After high school, she attended Northwestern Michigan College, where she earned her licensed practical nurse license. The love of Cheryl's life was Rodney Gerald Woodring. Their beautiful love story led to marriage April 24, 1999.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Rodney; her children, Edward Clairmont, Travis Clairmont, and Kristine Woodring; her mother, Delores; and her sister Sharon Hepner. She is also lovingly remembered by countless friends and extended family.

Memorial contributions in Cheryl’s honor may be directed to Rodney, who will ensure they support her favorite Elks’ charities.

A gathering will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at the Elks Lodge in Traverse City with a service taking place at 2 p.m. www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.