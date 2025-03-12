“It is with great sadness that we lost our father, Daniel ‘Dan’ Clarence Sytek of Rogers City at the age of 87.” He passed away March 5, 2025 at Hurley Medical Center in Flint surrounded by family.

Dan was born in Metz to Steve ad Mary (Gutt) Sytek December 17, 1937.

p>He served in the United States Army then later retired from Calcite.

Dan is survived by his children, Jeanette Pope of Ludington and Kenneth (Connie) Sytek of Gaylord; his grandson, Joshua Pope; and his brother, Louis Sytek.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Saturday, March 29, from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Don Geyman officiating. A luncheon will follow in the gym at St. Ignatius Catholic School.

Inurnment will take place in the spring at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.