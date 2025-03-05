David Nadolsky, 84, of Rogers City passed away at Medilodge of Rogers City February 26, 2025.

He was born in East Grand Rapids to Sidney “Sid” and Virginia (Fisher) Nadolsky July 15, 1940.

David married Shanna (Stewart) Nadolsky June 20, 1964. Born of this union were three children, David, Erik and Elizabeth.

He attended the Ottawa Hills schools and completed high school there. He next attended Ferris State University and graduated from the School of Pharmacy. Following graduation, he was state board certified as a registered pharmacist. David had professional affiliations with the American, Michigan and Northern Michigan Pharmacy Associations and had served on various advisory, legislative and political action committees. David was initially employed by Walgreens Drug in Chicago, Illinois, then by Perry Drug in Birmingham.

In 1973 he and his family moved to Rogers City where he started Presque Isle Pharmacy. Until his retirement from business in 1998, David was involved in several other enterprises as an owner, partner and board member. These included business endeavors in banking, restaurants, real estate development and several retail operations. During his 30 years in business, David actively served his community in a variety of leadership positions in the governance of local and regional public institutions. Included among them were the Rogers City and northern Michigan hospitals, Alpena Community College, and the Northeast Community Foundation. He also received many governmental appointments dealing with health, schools, museums, libraries, economic development, bonding, and planning for his city, county, and the northeast region.

David received the Rogers City Lifetime Achievement Award following his return as a Red Cross volunteer at the World Trade Center disaster site.

He was also involved at the board level with local and regional environmental and conservation issues, serving terms with Head Waters Land Conservancy, Huron Pines Research Council, Thompson’s Harbor Park and the Ocqueoc River Commission.

Upon retirement from business, David became involved in elective politics, serving first as a city councilman, and then as mayor of Rogers City. As mayor, David was appointed to several state and regional political organizations and served in a leadership capacity. David was a longstanding member and past president of Kiwanis, and a member and past master of the Rogers City Masonic Lodge. He is also a member of the Masonic York Rite, Scottish Rite and Shrine. He was an alumnus member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and the Rho Chi Honor Society.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Shanna Nadolsky; and his parents, Sid and Virginia.

He is survived by his children, David (Judy) Nadolsky, Erik (Amy) Nadolsky and Elizabeth (Todd) Hincka; and his grandchildren, Zachary Nadolsky, Jacob Nadolsky, Craig (Anna) Nadolsky, Clayton Nadolsk

y, Brenna (Jacob) Cordes, Alexander Hincka, Ethan Hincka and Madison Hincka; his brother, Karl (Ami) Nadolsky; and a sister, Rosemery Nadolsky; and two nephews; and a niece. He also leaves behind Coco, his beloved chocolate Labrador retriever.

David is a member and elder of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Memorials in his name may be sent there or an organization of choice.

A private graveside service is planned at the Rogers City Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are being made by Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.com.