Donna Joy Peacock, 87, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home March 20, 2025.

She was born in Rogers City to Louis and Ruth (Pake) Selke July 5, 1937.

On June 3, 1957 she married Richard Peacock. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren, baking and cooking: banana bread, applesauce, jam, chicken and slides, peanut butter balls, gardening, bird watching, going for rides to Seagull Point, trips to Dairy Queen, spending time at camp, Sunday breakfasts and collecting Hummel figurines. She will be fondly remembered as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, nanny, aunt and friend.

Donna is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Timothy (Valerie) Peacock, Keith (Amy) Peacock, Brian (Jenny) Peacock and Kristin (Ted) Craig; grandchildren, Tom (Jessica) Peacock, Andrew (Nicole) Peacock, Gregory (Judy) Peacock, Matthew (Jessica) Peacock, Rebecca (Brian) Baumgarten, Christian (Shelby Libby) Peacock, Bailey Craig, Erika Peacock, Louis Craig, Sally Craig, Jenna (Mark) Pagels and Joe (Brittany LaTulip) Kasubowski; great-grandchildren, Carter Peacock, Zoie Peacock, Elliot Peacock, Russel Peacock, Olivia Peacock, Sawyer Peacock, Stella Peacock, Mallory Peacock, Addison Peacock, Baker Baumgarten, Maci Peacock and Clyde Peacock; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Ruth; and her siblings, Douglas (

Vernetta) Selke, Kay Don (Audrey) Selke, Lathan (Dottie) Selke, Phyllis (Larry) Syrett, Vera Gene (Melvin) Yerks and Urlene (Edward) Cousineau.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, March 30, from 4-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at Westminster Presbyterian Church Monday, March 31, from 10 a.m. until time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Greg and Rev. Karen Zurakowski officiating.

Interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to McLaren Hospice or Westminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Donna Peacock. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.