Elsie Irene Peltz-Simpson, 88, of Flint passed away surrounded by her family and her loved ones at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

She was born in Moltke Township to Arthur and Irene (Tulgetske) Peltz March 25, 1936.

Elsie’s greatest joy was spending time with her family as a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Gatherings were always loud, chaotic and full of love. Everyone was welcomed into her home and were truly considered family.

She is survived by seven children, Carrie Bridges of Mount Clemens, Danny (Sydney) Paul of Moltke Township, Pami Simpson of Flint, Arthur (Michelle) Simpson of Flint, Elsie (Tim) Stoinsky of Flint, James (Nikki)

Simpson of Flint and Richard (Lisa) Simpson of Flint; 28 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; and two sisters, Joyce Foster and Dorothy Ganske.

Elsie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 27 years, Arthur Simpson; and a son, Michael.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, March 8, from 2 p.m. through time of her funeral at 3 p.m. with the Rev. James Harvey from Mt. Morris Christian Faith Church officiating.

Interment will take place in the spring at St. James Lutheran Church in Moltke Township.