Obituaries 

Estelle Lamb

Estelle Lamb passed away peacefully February 17, 2025. Estelle was born May 21, 1937, in Rogers City. She was the daughter of the late Alex and Cecelia Konieczny. She graduated from Rogers City High School, and attended Alpena Community College. She is predeceased by her sister, Laverne Packo. She is survived by her five children, Belinda (Scott) Boothroyd, Brian Lamb, Terry Lamb, Jennifer (John) Grant and Matthew (Joslyn) Lamb; grandchildren, Jeremy, Lauren, Jenna, Maggie, Noah, Kyra and Levi; and seven great-grandchildren, Kayleen, Preston, Zoey, Autumn, Winter, Audra and Jameson. Estelle was a member of the former Bay City Country Club, where she enjoyed playing golf. She also enjoyed being part of a social Birthday Club, Gourmet Club and Book Club with her friends, as well as bowling. Estelle enjoyed many wonderful years at Grand Lake with her family. 

A memorial service was held in Bay City February 25 at Penzien Steele Funeral Home. The family requests donations be made to National MS Society or Good Samaritan Rescue Mission.

