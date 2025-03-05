Joyce Elaine Pauly, 88, of Moltke Township passed away at MyMichigan Health Center in Alpena March 3, 2025.

She was born in Ocqueoc Township to Alton and Pearl (Boadway) Orcutt July 12, 1936.

On June 20, 1959, she married Marvin Pauly at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She taught school for five years in one-room schoolhouses and then became a full-time mother and farmwife. She enjoyed flower gardening, tending to her roses and polka dancing. Joyce was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Farm Bureau and the German Club. Joyce was musically inclined, playing any instrument put in front of her. Above all else she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Marvin; two sons, Allen (Kathy) Pauly of Au Gres and Scott (Karen Spens) Pauly of Moltke Township; son-in-law, Jeff Karsten of Moltke Township; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Thomas) Theodoran, Zachary Karsten, Elizabeth (Bradley) Denslow, Rebekah (David) Cramer, Cora (Levi) Floyd, Hope (David Jakpor) Pauly and Ericka (Dominic) Tringali; and five great-grandchildren, Amber Karsten, Calliope Theodoran, Jeremiah Denslow, Micah Denslow and Landon Floyd.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Karsten; a grandson, Jordan Karsten; and her brother, Gerald (Elaine) Orcutt.

Friends may visit at Immanuel Lutheran Church Friday, March 7 from 2 p.m. through time of her funeral at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph Bangert officiating.

Interment will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice of Michigan in memory of Joyce Pauly.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

