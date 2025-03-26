Karl R. Griffin

Karl R. Griffin, 65, of Onaway, passed away Saturday, March 22, 2025 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey. Karl was born October 6, 1959 in Lapeer County, the son of Carl and Shirley (Gray) Griffin. Karl graduated from Hillman High School in 1979, and went on to attend Alpena Community College where he received his associate degree. He was a lifelong resident of Onaway, and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and working on cars. On April 10, 1981, in Alpena, he married Rhonda Pomranke.

He is survived by his wife Rhonda; children, Karl Griffin Jr. of Springfield, Illinois, Blaine (Jim) Preston of Onaway and Blair Griffin (Don Heythaler) of Onaway; a granddaughter, Gabrielle Preston of Onaway; and his mother, Shirley Scully of Algonac. He is also survived by three brothers; three sisters; and his precious cat Gary.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life is being held at the Allis Township Hall Monday, April 7, from 1-4 p.m.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the family.