Kathy Thompson
It is with deep sadness we are sharing the passing of the most beautiful soul, Kathy Thompson. She peacefully gained her angel wings at her home March 19, 2025, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She stayed strong and positive through her whole journey, never letting her diagnosis slow her down. She is a true warrior!
Kathy was born April 25, 1959, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Bill and Pat Kornreich.
Carrying on her love for life is Steve, her husband of 42 years; her two children, Jessica (Justin) Miller and Tyler (Rachel) Thompson; and seven grandchildren. She will also be profoundly missed by her mother-in-law, Ada Thompson; a sister, Debbie; a sister-in-law, Kerry (George) Babion; and a brother-in-law, Eric Thompson; two half-sisters, a half-brother and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.
“In lieu of traditional mourning, Kathy requested we celebrate her remarkable love for life. We will be having a Celebration of Life this summer with details on the date, time and location to be announced in the coming weeks.”
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Friends Together Alpena or Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum.
Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.