It is with deep sadness we are sharing the passing of the most beautiful soul, Kathy Thompson. She peacefully gained her angel wings at her home March 19, 2025, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She stayed strong and positive through her whole journey, never letting her diagnosis slow her down. She is a true warrior!

Kathy was born April 25, 1959, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Bill and Pat Kornreich.

Carrying on her love for life is Steve, her husband of 42 years; her two children, Jessica (Justin) Miller and Tyler (Rachel) Thompson; and seven grandchildren. She will also be profoundly missed by her mother-in-law, Ada Thompson; a sister, Debbie; a sister-in-law, Kerry (George) Babion; and a brother-in-law, Eric Thompson; two half-sisters, a half-brother and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.

