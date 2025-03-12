Marvin K. Schaudt, 94, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home Sunday morning, March 9, 2025 surrounded by the warm embrace of his loved ones.

The son of Roland and Viola (Kortman) Schaudt was born October 10, 1930 in Belknap Township. Sgt. 1st Class Schaudt proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. When he returned home, he married the love of his life Dorothy R. Idalski September 19, 1953, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City. They celebrated 71 joyous years of marriage together.

Marvin worked at Calcite as a mechanic and retired in 1984 but was a full-time family man his entire life. He enjoyed keeping up with and performing mechanic work in his free time as he liked to spend time in the garage as a master tinkerer. Marvin enjoyed being outside working in his garden, in the woods and spending his summers traveling around northern Michigan camping with Dorothy and his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Dorothy; four children, Ruth Schaudt, Kenneth (Valerie) Schaudt, James Schaudt and Mary (Scott) Marx; brothers, Neil, Harley and Charlie; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Barbara; brothers, Elmer, Jerry, Lloyd and Dale; and a sister, Marie.

