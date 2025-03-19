Michael “Mike” P. O’Meara passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in Marquette.

Michael, better known as Mike, was born April 1, 1951 in Onaway to the late Michael and Patricia (Woodhams) O’Meara. After graduating from Onaway High School in 1969, Mike pursued a teaching degree in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he established his professional and personal roots.

Mike taught briefly in the public schools of Hancock, before embarking on a career in the insurance industry that would encompass the remainder of his professional life.

While Mike had many professional accomplishments, the role he most treasured was that of friend, father, and grandfather. His family, particularly his grandchildren, was a deep source of joy, contentment and pride, and he devoted significant time to them.

Mike was also a tremendous storyteller and wordsmith, known for his quick wit and ability to craft a captivating story. If you knew Mike, you know he had the unique ability to build community and forge relationships through his stories, shared experiences and humor. Since childhood, Mike was also a voracious reader, driven by a lasting fascination and curiosity for history and the human condition. Mike was always eager to share his newfound insights, particularly with his children as they grew up. In turn, “we relished these stories but often joked, telling Dad, he talked like a book.”

Mike had many other notable passions, including his craftsmanship as a carpenter, his love for wooden boa

ts, and a deep appreciation for the natural environment that he instilled in his children and grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his partner, Jill Lemke; children, Kelly O’Meara and Maureen O’Meara; grandchildren, Gabriella Spagnola, Leo Spagnola and Fiona O’Meara; former spouse, Nancy O’Meara; siblings Pam Willey, Mary Ann Harley, Brian O’Meara and Barb Willey; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were Mike’s father and mother aforementioned; his brother, Kevin O’Meara; and nephew, Patrick Harman.

In lieu of flowers, you are invited to plant a tree in Mike’s memory and continue to celebrate his life through the stories he shared with so many. A Celebration of Life reception for family and friends will be held Saturday, March 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Sky Room at the Landmark Inn in Marquette. “We hope you’ll join us and share some stories.”