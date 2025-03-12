Norman Albert Elowski

Norman Albert Elowski, 98, of Rogers City, passed away at Long Rapids Medilodge of Alpena February 15, 2025. Norman was the son of Charles and Hattie Elowski of Belknap Township. He was born December 21, 1926, in Belknap and was the youngest son of nine children. Norman was employed at the Calcite Plant for over 30 years, retiring February 1, 1989. He loved fishing, hunting and playing spitzer and horseshoes.

Preceding Norman in death was his wife of 74 years, Lilah Marie; daughters-in-law, Valerie and Betsy; and a grandson, Jeremy.

Norman leaves two sons, David of Posen and Dale (Joy) of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Ben (Christine), Andrew, Erin, Abigail (Zander) and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Noah, Theo, Sabrina (David), Elizabeth and Esther; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers City later this spring.