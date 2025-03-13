Purgiel honored for 50 years as a game official

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

Fifty years and counting. Game official Jerry Purgiel, a Posen graduate who has made his home in Rogers City, has been making the right call and gathering smiles on the court for 50 basketball seasons. And he never missed a call.

“Well, maybe one,” Purgiel said with his trademark smile, but would not say when.

When Rogers City athletic director, and girls’ varsity basketball coach Karl Grambau called Purgiel to center court between district playoff games in Rogers City, Purgiel displayed a look of surprise. Gathered at the stage-end of the gymnasium were several fellow referees who had kind words for the veteran official.

JOINED BY his wife Laura, Jerry stood by the scorer’s table, soaking in the praise and applause by the fans and players. Seldom does a referee get applauded, maybe never like this. The affection for the ref poured out that day, and afterwards on social media. The Advance posted two photos on its Facebook page that attracted nearly 300 comments, 1,200 likes and approaching 43,000 views as of this writing. All of the comments praised and congratulated Purgiel for his longevity, skills and engaging personality on the court.

“The presentation was unreal and surprising, emotional. Was good to see the old partners,” Jerry said. As for the overwhelming reaction on social media, Jerry said that made him feel good. Some of the commenters were from way back in his officiating career.

“I had to go back to see their picture to see who they were because you are talking second generation. It was great to see that support. I had people commenting on Facebook that graduated 20 years ago. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

He officiated his first game in 1974, a junior high game in Posen with Paul Momrik. Jerry said they did it actually as a joke, telling people that anybody could become a referee. But he found that even at the junior high level there is pressure on the officials to make the right call.

“It has been a great run with a lot of great people. The kids are great and 99 percent of the fans are good. I have made a lot of memories,” he said.

As for the occasional unruly coach or fan, Purgiel said he has had to throw out a few over the years. He is famous for talking to the players, coaches and fans during a game. If a coach questions his call, Jerry will come over to the coach and explain why the coach didn’t see it like Jerry did.

“Only had to throw out maybe three or four coaches over a lifetime. But back then, I probably threw out the same amount of fans as coaches, when it got personal. I had a coach from the other side of the state tell me that we disagreed a lot, but you are always right at the end,” he said.

“The best part about doing this is the kids. The kids are great,” he said.

Purgiel has done all levels of local officiating, both in boys’ and girls’ basketball and girls’ softball. He is still blowing the whistle at elementary school action, junior high and high school games and is looking forward to the upcoming softball season.

HE HAS called the action at many districts, regionals and quarterfinal games in basketball. At the state level, he called balls and strikes at a state softball final in 1995 at Bailey Park in Battle Creek.

“One of the best times of my life, that time in Battle Creek,” he said.

He has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“I’ll go until the feet don’t go anymore,” he said. “I stuck with it because of the friendship of the other officials and the kids.”

Daughters Cassidy and Sydney played for Rogers City. Cassidy was on the state champion softball team in 2014 and Sydney played on a regional finalist basketball team in 2018.

As for offering advice to someone wanting to be a game official, Jerry offered these words.

“Close your ears. Let it go in one ear and out the other. Don’t take it personal. And the fans should be thankful that there are officials who want to work,” he said.

The official always get the last word.