Snowmobile show draws interesting sleds on display

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

A weekend of socializing and viewing interesting snowmobiles made for a good time.

“The weekend went very well, considering how the weather was,” said Dan Derry committee chairman of the Rogers City Vintage and Antique Snowmobile Show (RCAVSS). The 21st annual event drew 161 entries from many states and survived some bitter cold on Saturday.

That included 57 antique, those built before 1968, with the oldest one being a 1942 Eliason motor toboggan. The sleds were built in Clintonville, Wisconsin by Carl Eliason using an Indian motorcycle engine mounted on what looked like a toboggan.

One of the more unusual sleds on display was the Bosak power toboggan, made in Manitoba.

“The thing is with that sled, they only made 250 total. They made them up until the 1960s. It had a nine and-one-half horse Clinton motor. The body on that thing is basically galvanized tin,” Derry said.

The RCAVSS had the honor of hosting the Antique Snowmobile Club of America for the event that puts a premium on preserving the history and evolution of snowmobiling.

“Preserving history is actually what the Antique Snowmobile Club is all about. We didn’t have any (Ford) Model-Ts here, but they are actually considered a snowmobile, when you have the track kit on them,” Derry said.

In addition to the display of snowmobiles from various makers and eras, some of the vintage sleds did demonstration events like drag races and oval track events.

Winners of sled awards included: best original, Everette Neddo with a 1968 Polaris Mustang; best restored antique: Bryan Lehr, 1968, Ski-Doo Olympic; best original vintage, Curt Gengler with a 1975 Evinrude; best restored vintage, Mike Donajkowski’s 1971 Ski-Roule; best featured rear engine, a Bosak Super M owned by Don Hamilton; best of show, a 1966 Arctic Cat Duo owned by Scott Havercroft; the award for best custom classic went to Pat Kortz for a 1977 Arctic Cat Eltigre; the committee’s choice award went to a 1971 Ariens owned by Troy McDowell; and the Bishop’s award went to Randy Jenson’s 1969 Snowcoupe.

Todd Plath and Josh Brown won the cornhole tournament and Ray Hincka was the winner of the spitzer tournament.

Plans are in the works for the 2026 show that will highlight AMF that will include anything the company made.