Terry Herbert Wirgau, 75, of Rogers City passed away at home Sunday, March 16, 2025.

He was born in Alpena to Donald and Madelyn (Ohlrich) Wirgau December 21, 1949.

Terry graduated from Rogers City High School in 1968. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On July 27, 1985 he married Jane Schalk at St. Michael Lutheran Church. Terry retired from Austin Powder in January of 2024 after 45 years of employment. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage. He loved anything aviation, so much so, he attended 35 of the last 37 Air Shows in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Terry loved flying ultralite aircrafts, and even built one of his own.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; two children, Shana (Jesse Smolinski) Wirgau of Posen and Joshua Wirgau of Rogers City; three grandchildren, Jaycee Grulke, Madelyn Grulke and Aubrey Wirgau; and a brother, Marvin (Gina) Wirgau of Whittemore.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Madelyn an

d a brother, Randy.

Friends may visit at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Belknap Township Saturday, March 22, from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Boerger officiating.

Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will offer a military tribute at church immediately following his memorial service.

Inurnment will follow at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.