Virginia Nowicki, 92, of Posen passed away peacefully at home Sunday, March 16, 2025.

She was born in Pulawski Township October 31, 1932, to Edward and Mary (Kamyszek) Jaracz.

On July 21, 1951, she married Aloysius Nowicki at St. Casimir Catholic Church.

Virginia is survived by six children, Kathy Purol of Posen, Jean (Richard) Davis of Hillman, Richard (Shirley) Nowicki of Cheboygan, Eileen (Norman) Brege of Rogers City, Rita (Richard) Brege of Rogers City and Charles Nowicki of Minnetonka, Minnesota; 18 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Edward Jaracz and Julian (Chris) Jaracz.

She was preceded in death by her husband

, Aloysius; one grandson; and four siblings, Eugene, Sally, Theresa and Louise.

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church today (Thursday, March 20) from 10 a.m. through time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to McLaren Hospice or Posen First Responders in memory of Virginia Nowicki.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.