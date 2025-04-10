Barbara “Barb” Ann Wirgau, 72, of Hawks passed away at MyMichigan Health Center in Midland April 3, 2025.

She was born in Rogers City to Jacob and Phyllis (Zdybel) Strzelecki June 9, 1952. On April 20, 1974 she married Johnathan Wirgau. Barb enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, cards, puzzles, crafts, playing pool, watching the Tigers and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Johnathan; three sons, Derek (Julie) Wirgau of Rogers City, Dustin (Andrea) Wirgau of Lowell and Dillon J. Wirgau of South Lyon; six grandchildren, Christian, Gabriel, Nora, Kaitlin, Ellis and Celia; and her siblings, Jacob Jr. (Bonnie) Strzelecki, Glenn Strzelecki, Cynt

hia (Alan) Hentkowski, Timothy (Ann) Strzelecki and Pamela (Roger) Chojnacki.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Phyllis; and her brother, Bob.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Casimir Catholic Church today (Thursday, April 10) from 10 a.m. until time of her Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Memorials may be given to St. Casimir Catholic Church or to Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation at komen.org in memory of Barbara Wirgau.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.