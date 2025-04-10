Danielle Sue Lawrence

Danielle Sue Lawrence, 34, of Alpena passed away Monday, March 24, 2025, at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, after a heroic fight with bone cancer. Danielle was born June 9, 1990, in Alpena to Carla Kamyszek. On September 28, 2013, she married John Lawrence. She worked beside family at Take 5 Deli. Danielle had a compassionate heart and smile. Danielle was the best mother anyone could have wished for her two children. She was forever grateful for the support of friends and family through her battles with cancer. She is dancing again, and we will all be together one day. nk = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> nk = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Surviving are her husband, John; two children, John Matthew, Charlotte Rose; her mother, Carla Brown; a brother, Hunter Carter; a nephew, Connor; parent-in-laws, John and Cathy Lawrence; three siblings-in-laws; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial gathering will take place Saturday, April 5, at Bannan Funeral Home from 1-4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Danielle and John’s children.