Demetrius Jon Porter, 32, of Bay City, formerly of Onaway, died unexpectedly April 16, 2025. The son of Timothy and Annette (Young) Porter, Demetrius was born in Detroit July 6, 1992. He was raised in Onaway where he had a full, loving, family-filled upbringing with his siblings. He graduated from Cheboygan High School in 2010 and eventually moved to Bay City where he worked in the food service industry.

Demetrius was quiet, a deep thinker, and kept to himself. He kept a small circle of friends to whom he was very loyal. An avid reader, he was fascinated by the solar system, the planets and stars. He had a thirst for knowledge and was intrigued by space exp

loration, the possibility of space colonization and innovative technologies related to living and exploring space. His gentle smile will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Deeply saddened by his passing are his parents, Tim and Annette Porter of Onaway; siblings, Tim Jr. (Jen), Mike, Cara (Marty), Stacey, Stephanie, Emanuel, Rasheed, Jamal, Erica, Radeesha, De’ahzay, Asheara, Nevaeh, Athena and Mikell; as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Patricia Young, Judith Lupu, and Floyd and Sibyl Porter.

Demetrius will be remembered by his family privately. His family appreciates your support during this difficult time and asks that contributions in memory of Demetrius be made for suicide awareness and prevention programs in northern lower Michigan at www.kierstensride.org or by mail to Kiersten’s Ride, 04316 Cosier Road, East Jordan, MI 49727.