Donald “Don” Grace, of The Brook of Rogers City, passed into eternal life Wednesday, April 23, 2025. He was 95 years old.

Don was born in Old Redford April 22, 1930 and lived in the beautiful stone house his grandfather built with his father Leslie and mother Mildred and brother Ken.

Don served in the Air Force for four years and soon after his honorable discharge he married his better half, June Jackson. Together they raised four children. Don found employment at Ford Motor Company and worked in Dearborn for 35 years. He retired April Fools Day, 1986. Don was an avid hunter and sports’ enthusiast. He spent many hours in the woods walking and hunting and on the water fishing. He was an active member of the Hammond Bay Area Anglers Association, lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, strong supporter of the Turkey Federation and a fully participating member of the Honda Road Riders Association. He supported all organizations that encouraged the outdoorsman and protecting gun rights. Don and June built their dream home on Kane Drive in 1990 and enjoyed many years hosting family meals, coffee brunches with the Chuckwagon Gang and always welcomed people into their home. The coffeepot was always on! Don was known for his uncanny ability to remember everyone’s name or at least the “new” name he gave them. He was a great source of local and family history, remembering dates, locations and interesting facts about people and places. Rogers City was truly home to Don. His family has roots going back to the early 1900s. He and June bought the little red place on Evergreen from his Aunt Luella and it was the best investment they ever made! They had a boat named “Little One” which was his pet name for June. So much fun was had on that boat with all of his family and friends. The fun continued on into the winter months with snowmobiles and sleighs. That was before Evergreen Highway was maintained in the winter and he was never bothered by walking in late at night from U.S.-23 and then working with neighbors to shovel out the trail the next day. Don was a collector of “stuff,” lots and lots of “stuff!” If you needed that special tool, odd piece of pipe, wire or wood, some special piece of hardware, be it a certain sized screw, washer or gadget, Don’s was the place to go. He was always willing to help anyone out with anything they needed.

Don was preceded in d

eath by his wife June, (9-23-2015), son Marc, (2-23- 2023), son-in-law Paul, (3-3-2024), and brother Ken.

Don was a devoted father of four children. Leslie (Deb), Linda (Paul), Marc (Joyce) and Scott. He was the supportive grandfather of seven grandchildren, Tanya (Matt), Jason, Eric (Sarah), Kyle, Kayla, Sean and Shelby. He was also the fantazmagorical great-grandfather of Kolby, Parker, Gabe, Julianna, Alexia, Emalyn, Maddison and McKenna. Don left a huge footprint on the world, hope heaven is ready for him!

A Celebration of Life will be announced when the date is set. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.