Donald “Don” Orville Routly, 96 of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family January 3, 2025. Don was born October 17,1928, in Port Huron, son to Philip and Annie (Edwards) Routly.

Don lived a life filled with purpose and love with his dear wife Joyce Marie (Wirgau) Routly, whom he married in 1950. Joyce was greatly missed when the Lord called her home in 2010.

Don grew up on a farm in Montrose, graduating from Rogers City High School before enlisting in the armed forces. He served honorably for three years, during the occupation of Japan and the Korean War, as a sergeant in the Army. He also remained a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Beginning his career at the Calcite Limestone Quarry in Presque Isle County and throughout the Midwest, Don led team operations as a plant supervisor, a general manager advancing into equipment sales and plant design for quarry operations.

Don had a strong Christian faith and wholeheartedly appreciated our Lord’s blessings. His kindness and zest for life inspired everyone around him. To him, love and family togetherness were life’s greatest treasures. Don brought laughter and a connection through his optimism. He loved spending time with his grandkids and made time for family golf, tennis lessons, skiing, boating with the kids, playing card and board games and engaging in many heartfelt discussions. Don loved his family and created cherished memories that will live in his children’s and grandchildren’s hearts forever.

Don leaves behind a legacy. His children survive him, Gwen (Mark) Funderwhite, Linda (Mark) Stephenson, Pam (Dave) Ward and Don (Keri) Routly; and his grandchildren, Ross, Dana Bethany, Kim, John, Linsey, Jessie, Ciara and Ace. Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; “little brother” nephew, Ron Toll; and many extended family, special nieces and nephews, so de

ar to his heart. Don is preceded into everlasting life by his loving wife, Joyce; parents, Philip and Annie; siblings, Ila Carpenter, Gordon, Ted, Bob and Larry Routly.

A Celebration of Life will be held in northern Michigan for “our wonderful parents Don and Joyce Routly,” as “upnorth” was where they met, fell in love and started their life and family together.

Please join the family in joy and celebration at the Indian River Golf Club, 3301 Chippewa Beach Road, Indian River, MI 49749, Saturday, June 14, service and luncheon 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to hospice or consider reaching out to a neighbor, greeting a stranger or helping someone in need, as that is how Don lived his life.