Elden William Brege, 83, of Grand Lake passed away at Medilodge in Rogers City March 29, 2025. He was born in Rogers City to William and Caroline (Fuhrman) Brege October 10, 1941. Elden is survived by four children, Eric (Stephanie) Brege of Grand Lake, Kim Horn of Grand Lake, Michelle (Joe) LaTulip of Grand Lake and Shari (Greg) Crawford of Rogers City; 10 grandchildren, Josh Crawford, Chelsie (Glen) Curtis, Nick LaTulip, Derek Crawford, Austin (Ally) Brege, Jami Horn, Brittany LaTulip, Kaitlin (PJ) Harworth, Camille LaTulip and Leah Brege; a great-granddaughter, Peyton Curtis; and two great-grandsons, Greyson Curtis and Teddy LaTulip. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean; his parents, William and Caroline, and his siblings.

Elden retired as a Captain in 2004 after sailing the Great Lakes for 44 years. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time at deer camp.

A private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church in memory of Elden Brege.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

