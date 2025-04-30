Henry “Buck” Kuebler, 97, of Metz passed away peacefully at MyMichigan Health Center in Alpena January 31, 2025.

He was born in Brutus to Henry Kuebler and Ellen Burnell (Kulp) June 28, 1927.

Henry, who went by the nickname Buck, was affectionately called “Pop” by his grandchildren and was married to his late wife Dolores “June” Kuebler, whom he lovingly referred to as “Noony,” for 69 years.

Buck was an avid conversationalist who never met a stranger he couldn’t befriend. He was an accomplished woodworker, talented gardener, and proud member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7804 in Posen. He was inducted into the Great Lakes Lore Museum in Rogers City. Buck would also want us to tell you that he was a staunch Democrat, because if he were still with us, he would surely find a way to work that into the conversation.

His life story was the story of The Greatest Generation– from serving in the Pacific Theater of World War II and sailing on famed Great Lakes’ freighters such as the Carl D. Bradley, to working at the A&P as a meat cutter and owning and operating the small business Kuebler’s Market in Metz for 10 years–his life was one well-lived. And while we will miss him dearly, we know that he rests easy, reunited with the beloved family and friends that have gone before him.

Buck was preceded into everlasting life by his wife and son June and Jimmy Kuebler; mother and stepfather, Ellen and Alcid Burnell; father, Henry Kuebler; sister and brother-in-law, Thelma “Toots” and Galen Yarch; and brother-in-law, Royden Schefke.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Steven Burnell; a daughter, Jody Kuebler and her partner Leo Peters; grandchildren, Scott Burnell, Amanda Lemaster (Tom Lemaster), Matthew Yuill (Ashley Yuill) and Megan Yettaw (Ryan Marten); great-grandchildren, Dade Lemaster, Everett Lemaster and Bruce Yuill; a sister, Marce Schefke; and cherished friends and neighbors, Leo and Denyse Romel.

A Celebration

of Life will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Metz Saturday, May 10, at 11 a.m. with a time of visiting from 10 a.m.

Posen VFW Post 7804 will accord military honors following his memorial service.

For those planning an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum in Rogers City.

A luncheon will follow at St. Dominic Parish Hall.

