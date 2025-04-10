With heavy hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Michelle Renee Turvy, Monday, March 31, 2025, while spending time with family and friends in Rogers City. Born November 24, 1965, in London, Ohio, Michelle was a daughter of Robert “Bob” Lee Reynolds and Sharon Darlene (Roberts) Reynolds.

Following high school Michelle continued to serve the community she was raised in working both as patient care technician at Madison County Hospital and as an EMT for the Madison County Emergency Medical District. Michelle later became a paramedic where she continued to care for the Madison County community for numerous years. While dispatching for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for nearly a decade, she attended the Community Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her associate degree in nursing and obtained her registered nurse license.Michelle proudly worked in the emergency department for Springfield Regional Medical Center, caring for each patient with kindness and compassion, she was the true embodiment of a selfless caregiver.

A woman of faith, Michelle was a member of the Lafayette United Methodist Church. An avid fair supporter, Michelle was very active in the 4-H community, serving on the Madison County Fair Board and as 4-H Club Advisor for the Barn Bratz. A lifelong animal lover, her dog, horses, and chickens were truly her pride and joy. Above all, Michelle cherished her family. “The countless hours together and priceless memories made as a family will be forever kept and lovingly remembered as we celebrate the miraculous and ornery 59 years she blessed us with, and the numerous lives she touched.”

Michelle leaves behind a lasting legacy of love through her adoring husband of 37 years, Rob Turvy; a daughter, Brittany (Seth) Duhl; a son, Joe (Kacey) Turvy; grandchildren, Bradley J. Haynes Jr., Sawyer Turvy, Jarett Duhl and Kason

Duhl; parents Bob and Sharon Reynolds; a brother, Jeff (Amy) Reynolds; nieces, Karlee (Daniel) Brenneman and Kortney (Brady) Ernst; in-laws, Bob and Bev Turvy; her bestest four-legged friend, Scrappy Doo. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Margaret (Sam) Roberts and Dorothea Reynolds.

Michelle’s family received friends for visitation Tuesday, April 8, in the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 North Main St., London, Ohio 43140. A funeral service was held in the funeral home Wednesday, April 9, the Rev. Carolyn Peacock officiating. Interment followed in Deercreek Township Cemetery.

Condolences and prayers for Michelle’s family are encouraged to be shared online at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.